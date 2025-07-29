Jalil Afridi Accuses ISAP of Coordinated Intimidation Ahead of State Department Court Deadline

F.P Report

Washington, D.C. – Veteran journalist and The Frontier Post Managing Editor, Muhammad Jalil Afridi, has filed a formal application in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleging coordinated harassment by the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), a private contractor for the Department of Homeland Security. The allegation comes just days before the court’s July 31 deadline requiring State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce and co-defendants to respond to Afridi’s federal lawsuit (Case No. 1:25-cv-02118-DLF).

In his court filing, Afridi reveals that ISAP had originally scheduled his next check-in appointment for October 2, 2025. However, on July 24, ISAP unexpectedly contacted him and rescheduled the appointment to July 31—the exact same day the defendants are required to file their reply in court. During that call, ISAP officials demanded that Afridi bring a list of all medications he takes and the names of his treating physicians.

Afridi contends that ISAP’s demand is unlawful, unrelated to immigration compliance, and part of a retaliatory scheme driven by Defendant Tammy Bruce to undermine his credibility. He argues that the real intention is to paint him as medically or mentally unfit, in an effort to justify the revocation of his access to State Department briefings.

His attorney, Susanne C., described ISAP’s conduct as “not the normal procedure” and expressed concern, noting similar irregularities when ICE previously required Afridi to redo fingerprints already on file for over a decade, despite his clean record.

Afridi, who has covered White House and Pentagon briefings for more than a decade, reaffirmed that he is in good health and continues to perform his duties effectively. He cited his 2024 Pentagon question on the Abigail Gate bombing in Afghanistan, which preceded a 2025 State of the Union announcement by President Trump confirming the arrest of a new suspect.

Afridi is now seeking judicial protection from what he describes as orchestrated intimidation meant to derail his First and Fifth Amendment lawsuit.