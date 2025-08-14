Jalil Afridi Proposes State Dept Peaceful Resolution Amid Court Hearing Soon

F.P Report

Washington, D.C. – Veteran journalist Muhammad Jalil Afridi, Managing Editor of The Frontier Post, has formally proposed an out-of-court settlement in his dispute with U.S. State Department which he believes has been created because of Tammy Bruce, the Spokesperson of the department . In an email sent directly to the attorney representing Bruce, the Department of State, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Afridi made clear that his legal conflict is rooted in his personal mistreatment by Tammy Bruce — not an institutional grievance — and that he has no intention of maligning the Department he has covered for more than a decade.

In his detailed message, Afridi emphasized that the case should not be viewed as adversarial toward the State Department, which he credits for treating him with respect and professionalism over the years. “There is no joy for me taking to the court the very State Department which has given me the utmost respect these last ten years,” Afridi wrote. “Each member of the Department’s media team has shown me kindness. I love them and I know I’ve brought smiles to their faces with my silly jokes.”

The proposal was prompted by a series of incidents involving Bruce’s behavior toward Afridi and other senior journalists, which he described as “unprofessional” and “disrespectful.” Afridi provided links to public press briefings to support his claims — including one where Bruce threatened to call security on him for requesting a follow-up question, a longstanding and accepted journalistic practice.

Fews days after that encounter, Afridi says he was stopped outside the State Department, had his press badge taken by the FBI, and was escorted by an ICE agent to be fingerprinted — a procedure he notes his immigration attorney described as highly unusual to be done twice. He alleges these actions were not isolated bureaucratic decisions but carried out under the influence of powerful individuals. “I know powerful people can do powerful things,” Afridi noted. “I’ve grown up in journalism surrounded by presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders. I understand how power works.”

Despite filing a court case seeking clarification on Bruce’s authority to call security on journalists, Afridi explained that the case remains off docket pending approval of a financial waiver — a reflection of his non-confrontational intent. He views the current lawsuit as a continuation of his earlier effort to resolve the issue respectfully.

Afridi’s email reinforces that his journalism has been independent, and that his only demand is mutual respect in the press briefing room. He recalled his long-standing legacy in journalism, his family’s role in South Asian media, and his personal encounters with leaders from Pakistan and Afghanistan as context for his values and credibility.

In a significant development, Afridi and the defense attorney have mutually agreed on August 14, 2025, as the date for presenting arguments on Afridi’s motion to immediately restore his access to the State Department press briefings. The hearing is expected to focus on the legal authority of the State Department to revoke press credentials without due process, and whether the actions taken against Afridi were retaliatory in nature.

Concluding his message, Afridi proposed a simple path forward: “If someone from your office can just tell me what the problem with me is — and it makes sense — I will voluntarily stop attending the briefings. This is not about ego. It’s about dignity.”

Afridi’s proposal offers a clear message: while he is prepared to defend his rights, his ultimate goal is reconciliation — not confrontation — with an institution he continues to respect deeply.