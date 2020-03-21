Jam calls on people to go for 10-day self-isolation

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has appealed to the people to stay at homes for 10 days to avert coronavirus spread. Talking to reporters in Quetta, Balochistan CM said that Taftan Border has been providing possible facilities to the pilgrims.

Jamal Kamal further said that the Corona virus is a challenge for every province, urging citizens not to leave their homes; Jam’s call comes a day after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah requested the public to voluntarily isolate themselves for three days.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also pleaded the public to stay at homes for two days. “People of other countries did not bother to follow the government’s call for confinement meaning keeping themselves protected from the novel virus,” Balochistan CM said in a video message on Saturday.

He said the government will provide the people with medical treatment but controlling coronavirus depends mainly on the public. Meanwhile, the Quetta’s traders have announced to shut down all the markets tomorrow and have appealed the people to stay at home.