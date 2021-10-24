Jam no more CM Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister Balochistan.

According to a Spokesman Governor House, the Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has formally accepted the resignation of Jam Kamal Khan.

Earlier, a no-confidence motion was tabled against him in Balochistan Assembly, from the dissident members of Balochistan Awami Party and Opposition members of the House. The voting was scheduled to be held today (Monday) on the motion.