Jamal Khashoggi’s son says family forgives his killers

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they have forgiven those who murdered their father, his son Salah wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“In this blessed night of the blessed month (of Ramadan) we remember God’s saying: If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah”

“Thus, we, sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we forgive those who killed our father – May he rest in peace – for the sake of God Almighty, hopefully seeking reward with the Almighty,” the statement read.

Courtesy: (Reuters)