James Anderson and Jack Leach complete famous win against India

CHENNAI (Agencies): James Anderson and Jack Leach bowled England to a famous 227-run victory against India on the final day of the first Test in Chennai.

Anderson inspired England with 3-17 and Jack Leach took 4-76 as England inflicted just a second home defeat on their hosts in eight years. India made a decent start in their pursuit of a world record 420, before Anderson swung the game in devastating fashion when introduced. He bowled Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in an incredible over of reverse swing and had the dangerous Rishabh Pant caught soon after.

Virat Kohli held England up in the afternoon session with 72 but he was bowled by one that scuttled low from Ben Stokes. Leach claimed the key wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara at the start of the day and saw off Ravichandran Ashwin, who put on 54 with Kohli.

Jofra Archer sealed the win by having Jasprit Bumrah caught behind 35 minutes before tea. England, heavy underdogs before the series began, take a 1-0 lead into the second match of the four-Test series, which begins on Saturday at the same ground. They have also jumped to the top of the standings in the World Test C’ship but must win the series 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 to reach this summer’s final.