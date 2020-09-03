James Bond No Time To Die: 007 returns in breathtaking new trailer as Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond is revealed

JAMES Bond returns in a breathtaking new bumper-length trailer for No Time To Die.

Daniel Craig’s last outing as the super-spy is detailed in an epic glimpse at the movie that runs to more than a minute and a half.

The explosive preview kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding a speeding car, before jumping off a dizzyingly high viaduct.

It later offers fans further glimpses of the movie’s villain, Safin, played by Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek.

We were also treated to 007 surprising Lea Seydoux’s Dr Madeleine Swann in her hotel room, announcing dramatically: “The past isn’t dead”.

New Bond girl Ana de Armas makes an appearance too, kicking one baddie in the face after gliding into the trailer in a slinky evening dress.

Filmmakers revealed the trailer on social media, saying: “The mission that changes everything begins…”

The film, which is released in November, sees Bond having left active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica – but the peace and quiet doesn’t last.

His retirement is blown apart when old CIA pal Felix Leiter turns up asking for help rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

However, it turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Courtesy: (The Sun)