Jamshed’s 10-year ban for spot-fixing upheld

F.P. Report

LAHORE: 10-year ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing row that rocked the PSL during the 2016-17 season was upheld by an independent adjudicator on Monday.

Justice (R) Mian Hamid Farooq, in his order, noted that the ban levied on Nasir Jamshed was “perfectly justified” and would continue to remain in place. However, the additional penalties imposed by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal related to: “inclusion of Nasir in the list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders” and “not to be given an important role in the management or administration of cricket” have been “set aside” as they don’t come under the jurisdiction of Article 6.2 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Earlier in August, PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal had observed that he was guilty in relation to five of the seven breaches of the board’s anti-corruption code. The tribunal also decided that alongside banning the cricketer from playing any form of cricket during the aforementioned period, a player who has violated the anti-corruption code should also be disqualified from taking up any administrative positions with regard to Pakistan cricket for life.

The PCB had termed Jamshed as the key figure in the scandal as he recruited the players on behalf of bookies for spot-fixing. “Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal, and they found him guilty on multiple charges,” PCB’s lawyer Taffazul Rizvi told the reporters outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore.

“Even if he returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engaged in any cricket management role and will be kept him away from cricket. We also suggested his name be added in a list of persons mentioned in anti-corruption lectures who are to be avoided by the players. So this all ends here.

“There are some cases which don’t make you happy despite you winning it. This is one such. Because a player has destroyed his career due to spot-fixing and failure to report approaches,” he added.

Advertisements