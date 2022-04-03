WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is aw-are of phone calls involving then-President Trump that took place the day of the violent attack during a more than seven-hour gap in Trump’s phone log.

Asked by moderator M-argaret on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if he has any insight on the seven-hour and 37 minute phone gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 ph-one logs, Raskin said the break in calls is “very usual.”

“It’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and conversations of the president,” Raskin said.

“And some things we’ve been able to piece together from other people’s interviews and depositions that we know took place during that time. We are aware of other phone calls that took place during that time that included the president, but we have no comprehensive fine-grained portrait of what was going on during that period, and that’s obviously of intense interest to us,” he added.

The Washington Post and CBS News reported this past week that the call logs provided to the Jan. 6 panel had a more than seven-hour gap, some of which overlapped with rioters taking aim at the building.

