F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will represent the United States at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Bonn, Germany on May 19 and 20. Prior to the G7 sessions, Secretary Yellen will travel to Warsaw, Poland on May 14 and to Brussels, Belgium on May 16.

While overseas, Secretary Yellen will reinforce the U.S. commitment to multilateralism and advance U.S. policy priorities on an inclusive economic recovery. Secretary Yellen and U.S. allies will also continue their united efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia to end its brutal and illegal war against Ukraine.

She will also work with her counterparts to advance global tax policy as a part of a foreign policy for the middle class, combat the climate crisis, strengthen the global health architecture, and address the rising threat of global food insecurity resulting from Russia’s war.

The Secretary is looking forward to continuing working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges.