Janhvi Kapoor reveals first look from Gunjan Saxena biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor kicked off her career with a powerful performance in her first film Dhadak. Though the film received mixed reviews, Jahnvi’s performance was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. The actress has now started working on her next film. Janhvi has two films in her kitty currently, Dharma Productions’ Takht and the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

It was expected that Janhvi would begin shooting for Takht before the Gunjan Saxena biopic, however, it seems like the actress has decided to go ahead with the latter one first. Janhvi was recently spotted in a popular studio in Mumbai in her look from the film. She looked sharp in her uniform and hair neatly tied in a bun.

The film is based on the life of Gujan who put her life on the line to rescue injured soldiers and bring them back to safety during the Kargil war in 1999. She was India’s first female combat aviator and even warded off enemy fires during her rescue mission.