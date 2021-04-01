Jani Khel deal to be implemented in letter and spirit: IGP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited Bannu on Thursday and met the affectees of Jani Khel incident at Bannu Jirga Hall.

Talking to affectees of the incident, the IGP expressed heartiest sympathies with the bereaved families over the sorrowful incident and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased. On this occasion, the KP Police chief while talking to local elders, elites and bereaved families assured the implementation of the agreement between government and Jani Khel tribes in letter and spirit.

He said that the establishment of a police station at Jani Khel has been approved and for this purpose land has also been acquired. He announced that 100 recruitments in police would be made from locals. The IGP said that those Levies and Khasadar Force personnel that were performing duty in Jani Khel would be re-posted in the area. He said that local police in collaboration with local people will take effective measures for the protection of lives, properties and honour of the people.

He said the residents of Jani Khel are patriotic citizens and ready for sacrificing their lives for the nation and country. He said that they are the actual stakeholders of the country and their sacrifices are known to all. The IGP said that the door of his office will always remain opened for the people particularly for the residents of Jani Khel tribe, who have exhibited maturity and adherence to best traditions by signing agreement with the government and foiled the nefarious designs of miscreants. He said that their contacts with them would continue in future too.

The participants of the Jirga while expressing gratitude to IGP assured all possible cooperation in the abolition of terrorism and other crimes from the area. Earlier, on arrival at Bannu a smart contingent of police personnel presented him guard of honour.

Later, he also participated in a high-level meeting at the office of Commissioner Bannu that was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, Commander Brigade 116, Deputy Commissioner Bannu and District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu. On this occasion, the IGP was given a detailed briefing regarding Jani Khel incident.