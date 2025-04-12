Jannat Mirza appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s social media ambassador for PSL 10

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi has officially appointed renowned TikToker Jannat Mirza as the team’s social media ambassador for the upcoming 10th season of the league.

The announcement was made via the team’s official social media platforms, confirming that Jannat will be actively involved in promoting the team through digital and online campaigns throughout the season.

Jannat Mirza is one of Pakistan’s most-followed social media influencers. With this partnership, Peshawar Zalmi aims to boost its popularity among youth and strengthen its fan engagement across digital platforms.

It is worth mentioning that Peshawar Zalmi has already appointed globally acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the team’s brand ambassador.