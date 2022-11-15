Jannat Zubair’s new dance video goes viral

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair in a new dance video uploaded her own Instagram post and danced to the song Sohna Sohna Teri Ankh Da Nazara. On the work front, she has been promoting her new upcoming film Kulche Choley.

Kulche Choley is a story about an unemployed engineer Jaggi, who opens a small business on the advice of his friend, but winds up in trouble when he falls for the daughter of a millionaire and tells her that he owns a chain of restaurants.

Sohna Sohna Teri Ankh Da Nazara by Sachet Parampara.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is an Indian actress who predominantly acts in Hindi-language television shows and films.

She is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui.

The actress participated as a contestant on Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and finished at 4th place.