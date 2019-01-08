Jansher endeavors to increase squash activities in KP

F.P. Report

Peshawar: Former legendary squash player Jansher Khan has met with government officials and others in an effort to increase squash in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including launching of academies and resumption of international events.

Jansher met Mayor of Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan and MPA Malik Wajid, who put their weight behind Jansher with an aim to promote squash in the province. It was decided in the meeting to resurrect Governor KPK Squash International Tournament and Chief Minister KPK Squash International Tournament. International squash coach Mehboob Khan and former Pakistan No. 1 squash player Amjad Khan was also present.

Jansher has also been assured that efforts will be made at to start squash activities at district level as well. At provincial level, the aim to properly revive squash will be achieved by launching squash academies. Jansher has also pinned hopes with PTI government that it will duly play its part to start the two tournaments and also help in launching of squash academies.

On the occasion, Asim and Wajid paid rich tributes to former World Champion Jansher for his services to the country. Jansher also praised the two government officials of showing keen interest to serve the game of squash, which had helped Pakistan prove itself as a sporty nation to the world in the past.