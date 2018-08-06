Jansher wants PSF to invest more on jr players

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Squash legend Jansher Khan Sunday urged Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to invest on junior players as they can prove more productive in future for the country.

In a statement issued here, he said PSF should pay more attention to junior national academies as compared to senior academies. “Players need to work hard to regain our lost prestige and the federation must pay special attention on the physical training of junior players,” he said.

He said it is quite disappointing to see that Indian players have proved their worth among top fifteen while our players have no such performance even in top eighty squash players. “The facilities provided by PSF to players are matchless as compared to our times. PSF must adopt toughest measures for resuming the game,” he said.

He said Indian High Commission use delaying tactics in issuing visas to our players if a tournament is held in India which is against the laws of international sports policy. “In this case PSF must raise the issue before Professional Squash Association (PSA), World Squash Federation (WSF), and Asian Squash Federation (ASF),” he said.

Jansher also congratulated new Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on being elected as new PSF president. “PSF President is a good squash player and knows about the game very well. He takes personal interest in the game which is a very good sign,” he said.

Squash wizard and former World Champion Jansher Sunday extended his congratulations to the newly elected president of Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force.

Talking to APP, Jansher Khan said: “I am happy with the fact that PSF President is an athlete in the past and familiar with playing squash.”

He knows much about squash of being playing squash on regular basis,” he added. “Certainly with his election it would help in promoting squash and Pakistan would be able to regain its lost glory,” Jansher said.

It is a very good omen for the game of squash as people who have affinity have positive impact on sports they are heading, he remarked.

Jansher expressed the hope that with the patronage of new PSF president there would put good impact on Pakistan Squash and Pakistan Squash will gain their lost glory in the world once again. Jansher Khan also commended efforts of Senior Vice President (SVP) and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) of resuming record 19 senior international tournaments in 2018 in the country once again.

Jansher Khan further added that PSF should reassure holding of junior international tournaments along with senior international tournaments by resuming junior international squash in the country will automatically lead towards flourishing Pakistan Squash in a better direction and new talent will also be exposed.

The record holder of World Pen individual tournament Jansher Khan suggested that if more attention is paid on grass root level, it will flourish game in the country. World Champion Jansher also suggested that Pakistan Squash Federation should pay more attention on junior national academies as compared to senior academies, investing on junior players can prove productive for Pakistan Squash Federation.

Leading the World of Squash for 10 years Jansher Khan said that if the players work hard than we can regain our lost prestige and for this purpose squash federation should pay special attention on the physical training of junior players. Four times Super Series record holder Jansher Khan further added that it is quite mournful and disappointing to see the poor condition of squash in Pakistan, a country which ruled the world of Squash for 40 years. There was a time that a country like India which could not be seen in top fifty teams during our flourishing times and currently it is quite disappointing to learn that Indian players have proved their worth among top fifteen players while our players have not shown any progress and their performances are going down day by day.

No Pakistani at the moment is in top eighty working ranking. Nevertheless, the facilities provided to the players by the Pakistan Squash on the special directions of president (PSF) are matchless as compared to our times. There were no such facilities provided to us at that time. Ex-World Squash Champion said that PSF must adopt toughest measures for resuming Pakistan Squash in the whole world and for that purpose there should be pertinent planning to be envisaged otherwise the game of squash will be completely annihilated from the country.

On the other hand, Jansher Khan said in case of holding any international tournament in India, Indian High Commission are not issuing visas by using delaying tactics are insult of our players which is against the laws of international sports policy.

There should not only a protest on the part of government rather Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) should also raise the issue before international governing body of squash, Professional Squash Association (PSA), World Squash Federation (WSF), and Asian Squash Federation (ASF) so that no one should dare insult of our players, he further added.

He said few months ago Pakistan hosted the international squash tournament and had not only issued visas to Indian players generously but also welcomed them whole heartedly by providing all sorts of facilities to them. He said that sports provide an opportunity nurturing productive activities and friendly relation among the nations but unfortunately India does not believe in it.

Jansher Khan also paid glowing tribute to Pakistan armed forces, police and people from the civil society who gave matchless sacrifices for attaining peace. “Before me it was thirty years and then for ten years I kept hoisted the national flag in every corner of the world,” he said, adding “Pakistan armed forces have an important role on border as well as in sports and we are proud of it and I feel myself quite lucky to be the part of it.”

