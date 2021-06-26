Japan accuses China of sailing ships around disputed Islands

TOKYO (Agencies): Four China Coast Guard vessels sailed into Japanese-controlled waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Saturday morning and stayed there for several hours, the Japan Coast Guard announced.

The service indicated that it warned the Chinese ships to leave the area after they approached four Japanese fishing boats in waters south of Uotsurijima – one of the Senkakus. The incident reportedly began in the early morning hours, with Chinese ships said to have left the area at 11:40 am local time.

Japan’s Coast Guard says Saturday’s incursion was the 22nd time that Chinese ships have violated Japanese territorial waters around the island chain.

China has not commented on the incident.