Japan appoints new envoy to Afghanistan

KABUL (Agencies): Takuyoshi Kurumaya has been officially appointed as the new ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan.

He was introduced by his predecessor, Takashi Okada, who has completed his tenure as Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.

During a farewell meeting, Okada highlighted the positive developments and achievements in Afghanistan and expressed hope for a productive relationship with the world to help resolve current issues in the country.

Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi praised Okada for successfully completing his mission and extended his best wishes to Kurumaya for his new role in Kabul. Kurumaya, in turn, pledged to work towards strengthening the relations between Tokyo and Kabul.