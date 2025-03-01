Japan contributes $7 million to WFP in Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan announced Monday Japan had contributed $7 million to support emergency food assistance, prevent malnutrition and bolster school feeding programmes.

This funding will enable WFP to provide emergency food assistance to nearly 30,000 families – over 200,000 people – for three months. Additionally, more than 60,000 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and children will receive specialized nutritious food. The contribution will also support daily school snacks for nearly 30,000 school children, enhancing their ability to learn and focus in the classroom, WFP said in a statement.

“Thanks to humanitarian assistance and better harvests, we’ve seen significant improvements in overall food security,” said Takayoshi Kuromiya, Ambassador of Japan to Afghanistan. “However, 15 million Afghans still do not know where their next meal will come from. These numbers represent real families, children and communities in urgent need, and the Government of Japan remains committed to supporting Afghan families through this crisis.”

The funding came at a critical time, when hunger and hardship for communities deepened ahead of the long Afghan winter. With limited work opportunities and scarce food, families were facing the impossible choice of either heating their homes or feeding their children.

“As economic opportunities remain out of reach for many, especially for women, families across Afghanistan are also having to endure a harsh winter,” said Mutinta Chimuka, acting Country Director for WFP in Afghanistan. “WFP is committed to supporting the most vulnerable, particularly women-headed families. Thanks to the generosity of partners like Japan, we’ve been able to reach more than 12 million people last year, providing a vital lifeline in the face of ongoing challenges.”

Since 2021, Japan has contributed $93 million to WFP in Afghanistan.