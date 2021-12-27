Japan expresses concern over disputed islands with China

TOKYO (TASS): Japan expressed concern to China over the situation around the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands in the East China Sea, which are the subject of a territorial dispute between the two countries. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters on Monday following a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.

“During the talks, I expressed my serious concern about the entry of Chinese ships into the area near Senkaku. In addition, I noted that Japan will closely monitor the situation in the Taiwan Strait. Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important for the security of both our country and the entire world. “, – he said.

According to Kisi, the parties also agreed to make efforts to open a line of communication between the defense ministries of the two countries next year to prevent possible collisions at sea and in the air. Japan and China agreed to create such a mechanism back in 2018, but since then, its launch has been repeatedly postponed.

Tokyo declared Senkaku its territory in 1895 when it defeated China in the war and took Taiwan from it. After World War II, Japan relinquished its rights to the island. According to Bei-jing, it should also return Senkaku, which, according to the PRC, China has ow-ned since the 14th century. The Japanese government denies such claims and claims that at the time of the annexation, these isla-nds were uninhabited and did not belong to anyone.

The conflict over Senkaku escalated after Tokyo announced in September 2012 that it was buying the islands from their private owners, Japanese citizens.

After that, massive protest demonstrations took place in the PRC, accompanied by the destruction of Japanese restaurants and enterprises.

Since then, Chinese ships have been constantly cruising near the disputed archipelago and making demonstrative calls to its coastal zone.