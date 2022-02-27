Japan following Western countries, will impose sanctions against Putin

TOKYO (TASS): Japan, following Western countries, will impose sanctions against the leadership of Russia, including against President Vladimir Putin. This was announced on Sunday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“We will show that there is a high price to pay for such violence. The international community can no longer maintain relations with Russia as before. From this point of view, Japan has decided to impose sanctions such as an asset freeze on representatives of the Russian authorities, including President Putin” , – he said.

Kishida said that Japan will join Western countries in the issue of disconnecting Russian banks from the international interbank system SWIFT.

“A statement released this morning by Western countries says that measures will be taken to isolate Russia from the international financial system and the world economy, including cutting off specific Russian banks from SWIFT. Japan will join these efforts,” he said.

Kisida believes that in the light of the situation around Ukraine, now is not the time to talk about any prospects for a peace treaty with Russia.

“We persistently negotiated in accordance with our position on the signing of a peace treaty after the solution of the problem of the northern territories (this is how the Russian southern Kuril Islands are called in Japan – TASS note). However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes the foundations of the international community and international order. With this in mind, I don’t think we are in a situation where we can talk about the prospects for negotiations,” he said.

At the same time, Kishida expressed his hope that this problem “will not be passed on to the next generations.”

Japan this week announced two packages of sanctions due to Russia’s recognition of the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR, as well as due to the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

In particular, Japan banned the issuance of visas to 24 representatives of the leadership of the DPR and LPR, as well as some citizens of the Russian Federation (who exactly is not yet specified). Their assets in Japan will be frozen if discovered.

Transactions with Russian government securities in Japan are prohibited. In addition, Japan announced a freeze on the assets of Rossiya Bank, VEB and Promsvyazbank, as well as restrictions on the export of goods for organizations associated with the military sector. At the same time, the energy sector was excluded from the scope of sanctions against the Russian Federation in agreement with the United States and other states.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. After that, the US, EU, UK, as well as a number of other states announced that they were imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

Earlier, the European Union, together with the United States, Great Britain and Canada, expressed their intention to disconnect some Russian banks from the SWIFT international interbank system, as well as freeze the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and prohibit Russian businessmen from using assets in the markets of countries.