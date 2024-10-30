Japan-funded health center opened

NIMROZ (TOLOnews): A health center, funded by Japan and implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has been inaugurated in Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz.

This center, built at a cost of nearly $160,000 in the Siah Cheshman area of Zaranj, aims to alleviate some of the healthcare challenges faced by local residents.

Arafat Jamal, Head of UNHCR in Afghanistan, stated: “There are still many more needs in Nimroz. While it is an honor to inaugurate these projects today, I know that there is much more to be done. This clinic has been funded by the people of Japan.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Nimroz emphasized that health centers are a basic need for the province’s residents.

Sayed Suleiman Agha Baheer, the Deputy Governor of Nimroz, said: “Such services should be expanded across all desert and rural areas, especially in Zaranj. We fully cooperate with those who seek to provide such services.”

Local residents also told TOLOnews reporters about the significant challenges they face in accessing healthcare for their patients.

Abdul Nasir, a resident of Nimroz, said: “Due to the lack of a clinic, we faced many difficulties, and there was no clinic in our area.”

Mohammad Daoud, another resident of Nimroz, added: “Our problem was the lack of a clinic, which greatly troubled people. But now, with the establishment of this clinic, we hope to have some relief.”

Nimroz is a province where residents in remote areas have limited access to healthcare services. Residents of these areas urge the responsible authorities to pay serious attention to their needs as well.