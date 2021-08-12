Japan jumps in for carbon emission reduction efforts

Monitoring Desk

Japan’s government will create a new indicator that will show the country’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared to gross domestic product (GDP), the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

The new indicator will examine greenhouse gas emissions released domestically and show whether they are increasing or decreasing compared to the actual GDP growth rate, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got its information.

Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions have been declining in recent years, the Nikkei said, adding that the new measure will show the country’s decarbonisation efforts from an economic growth perspective.

The indicator would come after Japan in April set a much more ambitious goal for reducing carbon emissions, doubling its 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% from 26% on 2013 levels.

A draft of Japan’s latest energy policy released last month showed the country will raise its target for renewable energy in its electricity mix to account for 36%-38% of power supplies in 2030, as the government pushes to cut emissions.

The Cabinet Office, which is also in charge of calculating GDP, is considering tapping the private sector this fiscal year that runs through March 2022 to help draft the framework for the new index, the Nikkei said.

The Cabinet Office was not immediately available for comment.

Courtesy: Reuters