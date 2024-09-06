Japan pledges $10m in aid to Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, met with Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Takayushi Kormaya, in Kabul to discuss Japan’s assistance to Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Arg, Takayushi Kormaya said that Japan has announced a $10 million aid package to Afghanistan for combating drug trafficking and plans to build 165 primary schools in nine provinces of the country.

Additionally, the Japanese Ambassador mentioned that Japan intends to allocate $300,000 to the National Museum in Kabul to help preserve Afghanistan’s historical monuments and enhance the capacity of relevant institutions.

Takayushi Kormaya further added that Tokyo is working to establish relations between the Islamic Emirate and the G7 countries (the seven major economic powers).

During the meeting, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir emphasized the importance of Kabul-Tokyo relations for both countries and expressed hope that the commitments made at the third Doha meeting would be implemented promptly.

The Japanese Ambassador also expressed condolences over the recent explosion in the sixth security district of Kabul.

Previously, the former head of UNAMA and the head of Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation had asked the acting foreign minister to send a delegation to Japan to promote bilateral cooperation between Kabul and Tokyo.