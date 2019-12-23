Japan PM’s adviser calls on Gen Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Special Adviser to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Foreign Affairs Kentaro Sonoura called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including overall regional security situation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in the region, the military’s media wing said, adding both the sides reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Earlier today, Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to the Japanese premier Sonoura Kentaro called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.

The Foreign Office spokesperson tweeted: “Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Mr. Sonoura Kentaro, Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Foreign Office today.”

“Wide-ranging exchanges on Pakistan-Japan relations and ways to further strengthen growing partnership in diverse fields.”