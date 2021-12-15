Japan raises fighters into air because of overflight of Russian aircraft

TOKYO (TASS): For two days in a row, the Air Self-Defense Forces of Japan raised fighters into the air due to the approach to the borders of the state of Russian military aviation. This was announced on Wednesday by the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Japanese Armed Forces.

It is noted that on December 15, nine Russian military aircraft, including the Il-20, flew over Japanese borders in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Pacific Ocean.

A day earlier, one Il-20 flew over from the Pacific coast of Japan. It is emphasized that there were no violations of Japanese airspace or any “dangerous actions” in relation to the Japanese fighters raised on alert.