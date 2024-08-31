Japan records hottest summer for 2nd year in a row

TOKYO (AA) : Japan has experienced its hottest summer in 2024 since record-keeping began in 1898, matching the high set in 2023, local media reported on Monday.

The average temperature between June and August was 1.76 degrees Celsius (35.1 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average recorded from 1991 to 2020, Japanese Kyodo News reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The country reported 8,821 occurrences of “extreme heat” at or above 35 degrees Celsius, exceeding the previous year’s high of 6,692, the media outlet added.

During this time, 144 out of 914 monitoring locations across the nation either broke or matched their historical temperature records, it said.

The weather agency has warned the public to prepare themselves for prolonged high temperatures into September, recommending heatstroke prevention measures such as using air conditioning when necessary.