Japan reveals plan to boost renewable energy

TOKYO (AFP): Japan on Friday unveiled plans to boost renewable energy, phase out gasoline-powered cars and reduce battery costs as part of a bid to reach an ambitious 2050 carbon-neutral goal.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new 2050 goal in November, significantly moving up Japan’s timeline for carbon-neutrality.

On Friday, his government laid out for the first time what meeting that target will involve.

“The government’s actions on the environment reflect our belief that a significant change of mindset is required and that these are not constraints for growth, rather they are drivers of growth,” top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a regular briefing.