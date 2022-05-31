Japan, South Korea FMs may meet next month

TOKYO (Kyodo News): Japan is considering a foreign ministerial meeting with South Korea next month in Tokyo, government sources said Tuesday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to mend soured bilateral ties following the launch of a new government in Seoul.

If realized, it will be the first in-person meeting in Japan since November 20-19 by top diplomats from the two countries. The two neighboring countries have been locked in disputes ov-er wartime issues for many years and their relations sa-nk to their lowest level in decades under former South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Japan is planning to hold a meeting between Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Haya-shi and his new South Ko-rean counterpart Park Jin b-efore June 22, the most likely date for the start of campaigning for the upco-ming House of Councillors election, the sources said.

The Japanese government will decide whether it is possible to go ahead with the plan after carefully assessing the political situations in both countries, they said. A recent marine survey by a South Korean research vessel in waters off the disputed islets of Takeshima in the Sea of Japan has irritated some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Kishida.

The survey was confir-med on the weekend within Japan’s exclusive economic zone near Seoul-controlled, Tokyo-claimed Takeshima, known as Dokdo in South Korea, which put a damper on the nascent mood for reconciliation. By promoting dialogue with Park, Hayashi is hoping to lay the groundwork for a meeting between Kishida and current South Korean Presi-dent Yeol in the near future, which could take place in Madrid in late June.

