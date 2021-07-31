Japanese authorities do not know what to do with the Kuriles

Peter Akopov

In Japan, they are “fil-led with rage” – but not Olympic at all. Current diplomacy tow-ards Russia has failed, so an urgent meeting betw-een Japanese Prime Mi-nister Yoshihide Sugi and Vladimir Putin is needed . This was discussed at a meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee of the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Has Tokyo realized the erroneousness of its course and is ready to conclude a peace treaty with Russia?

Alas, no – at the same meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party, it was also about dissatisfaction with the reaction of the Japanese authorities to the recent visit of Russian Prime Minister Mishustin to the Kuril Islands. It was he who “filled with rage” some Japanese politicians – but it is not clear what they dislike about the reaction of their own government. After all, the Japanese Foreign Ministry has traditionally protested in connection with the trip of the head of the Russian government – they say, one cannot travel to our “northern territories.” The Russian ambassador to Japan said in response that he did not accept the Japanese claims. And our Foreign Ministry, in turn, expressed a protest to the Japanese ambassador “in connection with the unfriendly steps of Tokyo in the context of Japan’s territorial claims,” calling on.

That is, the Japanese behave as usual. But what then do the arguments about the failure of the policy in the Russian direction and the calls to arrange a meeting between Putin and Sugi mean? What new policy can Tokyo come up with?

The maximum breakthrough on the road to a peace treaty was achieved in the fall of 2018, when Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to move towards it on the basis of the 1956 Moscow declaration. That is, first a peace treaty, and then the transfer of two of the four islands to Japan. This was a serious step for Tokyo – without officially abandoning claims to all four islands, Abe made it clear that he was ready to be satisfied with two.

But the negotiations and consultations that took place later showed that Abe was not omnipotent: Japan was not ready to go through his part of the path – that is, to recognize the results of World War II, to abandon territorial claims against Russia and conclude a peace treaty. Almost a year ago, Abe resigned, and now his policy has also been recognized (albeit not officially yet) erroneous. So why would Putin meet Sugi?

Maybe Tokyo is interested in the “unprecedented proposal” announced a week ago by Vladimir Putin to involve Japan in economic activity in the Kuril Islands? The President specifically asked Mishustin to prepare proposals, proceeding from the fact that “we have been working with our Japanese partners for a long time to create the necessary conditions for participants in economic activity.”

After the prime minister’s trip, it became roughly clear what this was about – the creation of a free economic zone on the islands with exemption from many taxes was being discussed. As Mishustin said, this proposal “would be a good decision for investors, including Western ones, for the same Japan, which, if interested, can create jobs here.”

But Tokyo was wary of this proposal – what if Russia attracts Chinese investors to the islands? Although it is clear that a free economic zone will be created specifically for working with the Japanese, Tokyo is in no hurry to express its interest. Apparently, Suga wants to personally hear from Putin the details of the Russian proposal. But even if Japan decides to invest in the Kuril Islands, will it help move towards a peace treaty?

No – and for both objective and subjective reasons. Objectively, the Japanese elite is not ready to admit the futility of pressure on Russia in the territorial issue – it is clear, after all, that there will be no change in the status of the islands until the conclusion of a peace treaty. And after the signing of the treaty – and the receipt of guarantees of non-proliferation of the actions of the Japanese-American defense treaty to the Kuriles – Shikotan and Habomai can be transferred to Japan’s use (while maintaining Russian sovereignty) or transferred to joint control. But to achieve this result, Japan first needs to weaken its dependence on the United States., for which most of the Japanese elite are not ready, although they dream about it and understand that progress towards the restoration of Japan’s real sovereignty is impossible without this.

The subjective reasons for the deadlock in the Russian-Japanese settlement are the absence in Japan of a strong, strong-willed leader capable of taking personal responsibility for resolving the dispute with Russia. Even the most influential Shinzo Abe could not lead his country to the treaty that she so needed. Yoshihide Suga has been an executor, not a creator, throughout his political life, so there is no reason to expect a breakthrough from him at all.

Moreover, less than three months are left before the parliamentary elections in Japan – and it is far from a fact that after them Suga will retain his post. And the LDP as a whole is losing its positions, so there is nothing to talk to in Tokyo with anyone or anything until the end of the year. And it is not Putin’s responsibility to help liberal democrats score pre-election points on the topic of a “treaty with Russia.”

After all, Putin has been playing in the Japanese direction for a long time – expecting, sooner or later, to wait for a partner to appear in Tokyo with whom it will be possible to conclude a historic agreement.