Japanese embassy protests expulsion of diplomats from Moscow

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): The Japanese Embassy in Moscow reported that Tokyo does not agree with the statements of the Russian Federation in connection with the expulsion of Japanese diplomats, the country’s ambassador prot-ested at a meeting at the R-ussian Foreign Ministry, fo-llows from the statement of the Japanese Embassy in t-he Russian Federation, wh-ich is available to RIA Nov-osti.

On Tuesday, a representative of the Japanese embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was told that since the beginning of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, official Tokyo has taken an openly hostile anti-Russian course and went to the destruction of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Foreign Ministry also said that Moscow is expelling eight employees of the Japanese embassy, they must leave the Russian Federation by May 10.

“Responsibility for bringing Japanese-Russian relations to such a state lies entirely with Russia. The statements made by the Russian side so far, which attempt to shift responsibility to the Japanese side, are categorically unacceptable. The Japanese side re-transmitted these points to the Russian side today and protested,” – says in the statement.

In early April, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono announced that Japan would send eight employees from the Russian embassy and trade mission.

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin, in turn, said that Moscow would respond to Tokyo’s decision to expel Russian diplomats, but was in favor of maintaining normal diplomatic channels. According to the ambassador, today Japan is among the countries that are pursuing an unfriendly policy towards Russia.

Guterres arrived in Ukraine: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that he had arrived in Ukraine, where he will hold talks with Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Volody-myr Zelensky on Thursday.

“I arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow . We will continue our work to expand humanitarian assistance and ensure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones,” the Secretary General wrote on Twitter.

The day before, he had talks with Putin.

Related