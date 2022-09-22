Japanese envoy calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Mr Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ in Rawalpindi, on Thursday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration / partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. The Ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas. The COAS thanked for Japan’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in rescue / rehabilitation of the victims.

