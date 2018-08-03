Japanese envoy felicitates Imran Khan on election victory

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai on Friday called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him on his victory in the recent elections.

The envoy discussed a range of issues including matters of bilateral interest with the PTI chairman. He said the Japan will extend full cooperation and coordination with the newly-elected federal government.

The Japanese envoy expressed interest to invest in the education sector and improve educational institutes, which will help send over 24 million children to school.

He also expressed interest in projects related to the provision of clean drinking water, adding that it is their goal to improve bilateral relations between both countries.

PTI chairman Imran Khan welcome the Japanese envoy and appreciated the goodwill gesture and cooperation extended by the Japanese government. He said the PTI also desires to increase investment between both countries, and looks forward toward further cooperation with Japan.

The envoys of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all called on the PTI chairman since his party emerged victorious in the July 25 polls. The British envoy and other foreign dignitaries have also visited him in recent days.

