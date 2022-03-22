Japanese opposition opposes deployment of nuclear weapons

TOKYO (TASS): The leader of Japan’s main Constitutional Democratic Opposition Party, Kenta Izumi, spoke out against the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country. Izumi said this on Tuesday, speaking in a teleconference format at the Center for American Progress.

“Japan is fighting for the denuclearization of the whole world and for the elimination of nuclear weapons. The storage and joint possession of nuclear weapons will deprive Japan of the rightness in this matter in the international arena,” he said. Izumi also expressed the opinion that such a move would greatly aggravate the situation in the Asian region. The lea-der of the Japanese opposition recalled that his country, being the only state in the world that suffered fro-m atomic bombings, consi-stently adheres to the three non-nuclear principles, which imply the refusal to possess, develop and import nuclear weapons.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida spoke out strongly against the possibility of deploying US nu-clear weapons in the country several times. The head of the Japanese government emphasized that the authorities are not considering the issue of sharing nuclear we-apons, following the example of some NATO countr-ies, also referring to his co-untry’s three non-nuclear principles.

In February, former Japanese Prime Minister Abe spoke on television in favor of starting a discussion about the possibility of deploying US nuclear wea-pons on the same terms as they are deployed in several NATO countries, including Germany and Italy. Speech, according to him, may be about the scheme of the so-called joint use of such weapons. At the same time, the ex-premier noted, Tokyo will strictly adhere to the provisions of the Tr-eaty on the Non-Prolifer-ation of Nuclear Weapons. Abe now leads the largest faction in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Three principles were adopted by the Japanese Parliament in 1971, but do not have the force of law. They mean renunciation of the possession, development and importation of nuclear weapons.

Related