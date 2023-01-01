Japan’s aid to victims delivered to ARCS

KABUL (Agencies): The ambassador of Japan in Kabul handed over the country’s aid to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) at Kabul International Airport, intended for the victims of the recent earthquake in Herat province.

According to a statement from the ARCS, the aid includes 2,940 blankets, 1,480 mattresses, 250 water bottles, 210 tents, 21 plastic carpets, and 5 water purifiers. These materials are allocated to assist the earthquake victims in Herat province.

Mawlavi Abdul Latif Sabit, an ARCS official, stated upon receiving these materials that they will be distributed to the affected individuals as soon as possible.