Japan’s immigration and asylum seekers

The Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumiou Kishida intends to postpone the bill to amend rules regarding foreigners facing deportation during the upcoming session of the parliament due to fear of a public backlash ahead of the upper house election in the summer. According to reports, the Japanese government wants to limit the number of times people can apply for refugee status and delay the deportation process, along with amendments in the rules about request for asylum by the detainees to avoid deportation, resulting in their prolonged detention.

Presently, opposition parties and human rights organizations are urging the Japanese government that the proposed revision of the law would violate the principle of non refoulement and will push asylum seekers to a country in which they would be in likely danger of persecution and dash the hopes of people in desperate need of refugee status. A recent death incident of a Sri Lankan Refugee during detention at the Nagoya Regional Immigration Services Bureau in March has brought tremendous pressure on the government and also exposed Immigration Services Agency of Japan (ISA) dealing with asylum seekers during the legal process. Japan has been one of the most desired and favorite destinations for the refugees and asylum seekers from across Asia.

The members of marginalized societies and victims of state oppression remained desirous of taking refuge in Japan; to live some movements of peaceful life in Japan. However the government of Prime Minister Kishida is so heartless that it accepts only around 1 percent of refugee applications received across the globe but also desires to introduce stricter and anti-refugees laws in Japan. According to critics, the Japanese refugee agency is very cruel in dealing with Refugees and presently the numbers of applicants have dropped many times as compared to the previous years. Although Kishida’s government has stopped the bill due to fear of backlash, it intends to table the bill after the election. Japanese, who remained very famous for their hospitality and love for humanity, have lost their prestige among desperate communities due to anti-refugee actions of Kishida and his predecessors during recent years.