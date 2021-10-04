Japan’s new PM names US as a major partner

TOKYO (RIA Novosti): Ksenia Naka. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that relations with the US will remain the basis of the country’s foreign policy, he said at his first press conference in this capacity.

“Relations with the US will remain the foundation of our foreign policy. In addition, we will strive to defend the values of freedom, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, in cooperation with allies and friends, to achieve an open and free Indo-Pacific region. We will also defend peace and stability of our country, to protect the sea and air space, the life and property of the people, it is necessary to strengthen the defense capability, including missile defense, the capabilities of the security service at sea, “Kishida said.

Kishida became Japan ‘s 100th Prime Minister on Monday . From 2012 to 2017, he served as Foreign Minister, the longest in post-war Japanese history.