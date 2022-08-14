Jared Kushner may be ‘Mar-a-Lago Mole’ who ‘tipped off’ FBI to classified documents

Svetlana Ekimenko

The FBI claims to have recovered 11 sets of classified files, including “TS/SCI” (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) documents, in the course of a raid of former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8 and approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Jared Kushner could be the “Mar-a-Lago mole” who tipped off the FBI to classified documents held at Mar-a-Lago by ex-President Donald Trump, the 45th POTUS’ niece has speculated.

“We need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don’t think Mark Meadows would have access to it,” Mary Trump said On The Dean Obeidallah Show on Friday.

After her reference to the former chief of staff, Mary Trump continued:

“And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in… It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”

The eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr., the father of Donald Trump, also referenced an investment in Kushner’s private equity firm by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund approximately six months after Donald Trump had exited the White House.

“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion. We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now,” Mary Trump said.

The speculation that Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, who served as senior White House adviser in the Trump administration, might have been the FBI informant was earlier voiced by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney.

“It’s definitely a member of his inner circle,” Cohen told The Insider on Thursday, adding that he “would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children.”

Trump Slams ‘Hoax & Scam’

The Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday, approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, was based on a confidential source, Newsweek reported on August 10, citing two senior government officials. The unprecedented raid was also ostensibly deliberately timed for when Donald Trump was not present at his Florida property.

After a team of FBI agents executed the search warrant, they claimed to have retrieved 11 sets of classified files, including “TS/SCI” (Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information) documents.

Donald Trump insisted in a statement on August 12 that all materials kept at his residence were declassified and securely stored. He vehemently denounced the raid as an attempt by the Democrats and establishment Republicans to weaponize the justice system in the US against political opponents.

Trump, who is yet to officially announce another bid for the White House, added that the raid was part of a plan to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

The search warrant signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5 and unsealed by the US federal court indicates that the raid was conducted as part of a federal probe into potential violations of the Espionage Act, removal or destruction of records, and obstruction of an investigation.

A maximum sentence of 20 years in prison is the penalty for the destruction of records, while a defense information violation charge can entail up to 10 years behind bars. A concealment of records charge is fraught with up to three years under US law.

On Saturday, Donald Trump yet again slammed the court-approved FBI raid as a “hoax and scam,” adding in a post on his Truth Social network:

“Like all of the other Hoaxes and Scams that they’ve used to try and silence the voice of a vast majority of the American People, I have TRUTH on my side, and when you have TRUTH, you will ultimately be victorious.”