Jason Roy joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

LONDON (BBC): England opener Jason Roy will play in this year’s Indian Premier League after joining Sunrisers Hyderabad as a late replacement.

Roy, 30, went unsold at last month’s IPL auction but will replace Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has withdrawn because of personal reasons.

Roy could feature alongside his England one-day international opening partner Jonny Bairstow at Sunrisers, who are captained by Australia’s David Warner.

The tournament begins on 9 April.

Roy, who has previously played for Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Lions in the IPL, scored 144 runs across five innings in England’s recent Twenty20 series in India. He is the 14th England player to be signed for this year’s IPL.

England players at IPL 2021

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer (fitness permitting), Liam Livingstone Rajasthan Royals

Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight Riders

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sam Curran, Moeen Ali Chennai Super Kings

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan Punjab Kings

Chris Woakes, Sam Billings, Tom Curran Delhi Capitals