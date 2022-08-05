Javed Iqbal received total Rs73m salary: Senate told

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday told the Senate that Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had received a total of Rs 73 million on account of salary as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

Javed Iqbal’s monthly salary was Rs 1,239,000 along with house rent of Rs 68,000, the minister informed the House in response to a question asked by Senator Irfan Siddiqui. Tarar said the former NAB chairman he used to get Rs 6,000 per month as phone bill and received total amount of Rs 340,465 on that count.

Senator Siddiqui had asked about the salary and benefits Justice Javed Iqbal received as NAB chairman,Missing Persons Commission chairman and a retired Supreme Court judge. The law minister apprised the Senate that his ministry was not aware of the salary and allowances of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as chairman of the Missing Persons Commission, and also about his pension and perquisites of as a retired SC judge.

However, it was told that the monthly salary of an Supreme Court judge was Rs 448,221 along with superior judicial allowance of Rs 196,219 and 15% medical allowance. After retirement, they got pension as 70% to 85% of the salary. Besides the services of a driver, an employee and a security guard, the other facilities availed by the retired SC judge included 300 free phone calls per month, 2,000 units of electricity and 25 mm of gas, besides exemption from income tax. As a retired SC judge, Justice Javed Iqbal was enjoying all the above benefits, the minister added.

