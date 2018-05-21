Javed wishes to complete probe against Bahria town within three months

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal ordered NAB to start investigations against Bahria Town Karachi and Rawalpindi in the light of decision of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan. Investigation against Bahria Town Lahore may also be started.

Chairman NAB has directed the respective Director General of NAB to complete the investigations according to their logical conclusion within three months. He said that the decision of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan should be implemented in letter and spirit. No laxity in implementing decision of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan would be tolerated.

Chairman NAB ordered DG NAB Rawalpindi for conducting complaint verification against Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani in alleged illegal appointments of the people of his constituency belonging to Bannu against all vacant posts in violations of merit and laid down rules and regulations.

