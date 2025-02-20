Jawzjan officials reaffirm support for media and journalists

JAWZJAN (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Information and Culture expressed support for the media and journalists during a media support program in Jawzjan.

The head of Jawzjan’s Information and Culture Department stated during the program that no distinction has been made between private and state-run media, and all media outlets have always been present alongside them.

Saifuddin Moatasim, head of Jawzjan’s Information and Culture Department, said: “We have not made any distinction between private and state-run media that would lead to the closure or difficulties for private media. They have always participated alongside us in every event and gathering.”

The deputy minister of information and culture also stated that every effort will be made to strengthen and support the media and journalists.

Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister for tourism, finance, and administration at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said: “We have supported and will continue to support the media. The media hold a very important position in the current government.”

Meanwhile, local authorities in Jawzjan pledged their support for the media and journalists in the province, stating that there are no restrictions against them.

“We always support you. If you adhere to Islamic values and the principles of the system, as we have supported you in the past, we will continue our cooperation in the future as well,” said Gul Haidar Shafaq, the governor of Jawzjan.

“We want timely access to information so that we can prevent the dissemination of propaganda news,” stated Qamaruddin Poya, a journalist in the province.

According to the Jawzjan Information and Culture Department, there are currently two television stations, 11 radio stations, and two print media outlets operating in the province.