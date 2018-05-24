Jay Ryan to be part of ‘It: Chapter Two’

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Stephen King’s “It: Chapter Two”, has found another actor to play the adult version of the member of the Loser’s Club.

According to reports in Variety, actor Jay Ryan has been cast as the adult version of Ben Hanscom, previously played by actor Jeremy Ray Taylor.

Ryan joins the ranks of Andy Bean and James Ransone who will play Stanley Uris and Eddie Kaspbrak respectively.

Earlier it was announced, James McAvoy was in talks for the role of Bill Denbrough, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in the first installment, while Bill Hader was in talks for the role of Richie Tozier, which was played by Finn Wolfhard previously.

Jessica Chastain has already signed on to play the role of Beverly Marsh.

Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise from the first movie.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him.

“Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are back as director and screenwriter, while Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee will be producing the film.

“Chapter Two” is scheduled to begin production in July and is set to be released in theatres by Warner Bros on September 6, 2019.

