Jay Shah takes ICC helm amid Champions Trophy 2025 stalemate

NEW DELHI (Agencies): As “smog of uncertainty” looms over Pakistan-hosted Champions Trophy 2025, Jay Shah, former honorary secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has assumed charge as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday.

In his first statement as ICC Chair, Shah outlined his priorities for his term, including leveraging the sport’s inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games as a pivotal opportunity as well as further accelerating the growth of the women’s game.

“I am honoured to take on the role of ICC Chair and grateful for the trust placed in me. This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide,” he said in a statement.

The 35-year-old emphasised accelerating the growth of the women’s game, saying: “We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women’s game.”

“Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights,” he concluded.

Shah’s arrival at the ICC office is most likely to be significant for a final decision on the hosting of the prestigious tournament.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year, has become a bone of contention between Pakistan and India, with the BCCI refusing to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns despite assurances.

Sources told Geo News that the international cricket governing body has started mulling over the “partnership formula” in a bid to end the deadlock over the hosting of the Champions Trophy.

As per the new formula, India will play all their ICC matches, supposed to be played in Pakistan, in Dubai and Pakistan will also play their matches, scheduled to be played in India, in Dubai, the sources said.

The formula will be applicable for the next three years from the Champions Trophy 2025, they said, adding that it was expected to put the issue of CT’s scheduling and venue to rest. So, the sources said, India and Pakistan would not be playing any tournament in each other’s countries during this period.

A day ago, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had expressed optimism that a “long-term” formula, which would be beneficial for both the countries and cricket, would be chalked out that will apply to all future events of the ICC.

“We will not allow one-sided decisions […] decisions should be made based on equality,” Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, had said while speaking to journalists in Dubai on Saturday.