Jayhawks, Spartans pass early tests

Ten ranked teams played last night, but just two of the games featured ranked-on-ranked action.

Kansas 65, Kentucky 62: Kentucky led big early but lost its rhythm as the game went on, allowing Kansas back in it and leading to a hard-fought, final 10 minutes. Neither team shot great, but Kansas’ rebounding and turnover advantage were ultimately the difference in this one.

F Jalen Wilson was the clear star, shooting 50% from the field with a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead the Jayhawks. Another Toppin: The No. 8 pick in last month’s draft, Obi Toppin’s younger brother Jacob transferred from Rhode Island to Kentucky for his sophomore season, though he’s played limited minutes thus far.

Michigan State 75, Duke 69: Without the Cameron Crazies there to make things tough on the visiting Spartans, Tom Izzo’s squad took care of business, erasing an early deficit by halftime and leading comfortably the rest of the way.

F Aaron Henry (14 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast, 3 stl, 3 blk) and G Rocket Watts (20 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast) led the way for Michigan State. Worth noting: The lack of fans seemed to work both ways, as Duke recorded its worst home FG% (32.3%) since 2014.

Scoreboard: UNC 67, Stanford 63; UVA 76, St. Francis 51; Texas 66, Indiana 44; Villanova 87, Hartford 53; Creighton 94, Omaha 67; Wisconsin 82, Green Bay 42

Courtesy: Axios