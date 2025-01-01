JCP appoints six SC judges amid PTI, senior judges’ boycott

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) approved the appointment of six Supreme Court judges on Monday, despite a boycott by PTI and senior judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar.

The commission approved the names of Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Shafi Siddiqui, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The Judicial Commission approved the appointment of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar from the Sindh High Court as a Supreme Court judge. Additionally, Justice Shakeel Ahmed from the Sindh High Court has been approved for appointment as a Supreme Court judge, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb has been approved as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar boycotted the Judicial Commission meeting over the appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, was held in the Supreme Court’s conference room to consider the nominations for the appointments.

Sources revealed that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar demanded the proceedings be halted. When their request was denied, they decided to boycott the session.

Supreme Court sources also confirmed that PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar also boycotted the Judicial Commission meeting.

Earlier, lawyers and police clashed at several places in Islamabad amid the all-important Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) session.

Lawyers had announced a protest against the 26th constitutional amendment and gathered in the capital city to register their protest.

As the agitators tried to enter Red Zone, police blocked their way leading to brawl. The lawyers let loose their indignation after assembling at Srinagar Highway, where police baton-charged them.

The police and lawyers also scuffled at Serena Chowk, which became a scene of pitched battle. Law enforcers also brought prison vans around Red Zone.