JCP approves Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s appointment as SC judge

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the appointment of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi from the Lahore High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC).

The decision was made during a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, which lasted for two and a half hours.

The appointment was approved on a majority basis. The commission also considered the names of five other senior judges from the Lahore High Court for the position; however, no one was finalised.

In addition to Justice Najafi’s appointment, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan also approved the appointment of four new members to the Judicial Commission.

According to sources, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir, Justice (retd) Nazir Lango, Justice (retd) Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice (retd) Shakirullah Jan have been nominated as members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.