JCP defers elevation of judges to SC

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday deferred elevation of judges of various high courts to the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the commission to consider names of judges of various high courts proposed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the nomination by the JCP to be appointed as Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was held here.

The meeting was attended by seven members of the JCP in-person while Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the Attorney General for Pakistan attended via Zoom. The names of all five judges proposed by the Chief Justice were considered by the JCP.

After detailed discussion, it was proposed by the Chairman JCP to defer the meeting in order to enable the Chief Justice of Pakistan to place additional information and data about those already proposed and if he considered appropriate, more names would be added to the list of proposees for consideration by the JCP.

The proposal to defer the meeting was supported by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice (Retd) Sarmad Jalal Osmany, and the Attorney General for Pakistan. It was accordingly decided to defer the meeting. The date of the next meeting will be communicated to the members of the judicial commission by the Chairman JCP, said a press note issued by SC PRO.

