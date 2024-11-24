JCP nominates all judges of SHC for constitutional bench

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday nominated all judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) as members of constitutional bench for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of cases.

All judges of the SHC can hear constitutional cases till 24th November 2024 as the Judicial Commission of Pakistan will take up the matter once again 25th November.

The decision was taken in the second meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, constituted under the 26 Constitutional Amendment held in the Supreme Court here.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and discussed one-point agenda of formation of a constitutional bench within the SHC.

Chief Justice SHC Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui proposed that all judges of the court might continue hearing the constitutional cases till November 24.

“Following an extensive and thoughtful exchange of views, the commission unanimously endorsed the proposal put forth by Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh, Mr Muhammad Shafi that all the existing Judges of the High Court are nominated to be the Judges of Constitutional Benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of cases,” a press statement issued here read.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan meeting was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail SHC Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Senator Farooq Hamid Naek.

The others who attended the meeting included Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Omar Ayub Khan, Khurshid Barucha, Sindh Law Miniser Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and member Sindh Bar Council Qurban Ali Malano.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court also attended as Secretary to the Commission.

Earlier on November 5, Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the head of the 7-member constitutional bench formed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi nominated Justice Aminuddin as head of the constitutional bench by a majority of 7-5 members.

The JCP formed a seven-member constitutional bench including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Ayesha Malik from Punjab, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel from Balochistan.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, and Justice Musarrat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been nominated as members of the constitutional bench.