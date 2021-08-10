Pakistan

JCP OKs adhoc SC judge

4 hours ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the nomination of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge of the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the JCP chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed considered the nomination of the new judge of the Supreme Court.

The judicial commission’s meeting has recommended the name of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as adhoc judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Under Article 175-A of the Constitution, JCP recommended for the appointment and confirmation of the judges, whereas the Pa-rliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment end-orses these recommendations.

